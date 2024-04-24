Winnipeg icon Andrew Harris to sign 1-day contract this weekend to retire as a Bomber

A homegrown football star will officially retire as a Winnipeg Blue Bomber.
Andrew Harris, one of the most-decorated running backs in Bomber — and CFL — history, will be signing a one-day contract Saturday at The Met in downtown Winnipeg, ahead of the premiere showing of a new documentary about his life.
A standout high school player with both the Grant Park Pirates and Oak Park Raiders, 37-year-old Harris went pro in 2009 with the B.C. Lions, winning a Grey Cup against the Bombers in 2011.
Five years later, he came home, signing with Winnipeg as a free agent. As a Bomber, Harris helped lead the team to a pair of Grey Cups, as well as three rushing titles, a nod as the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian (2017) and being selected as the 2019 Grey Cup MVP.
Harris won a fourth title — again against the Bombers — in 2022 as a member of the Toronto Argonauts.
At the end of his stellar career, Harris’ name could be found in the CFL record books as the league’s all-time leading Canadian rusher, and one of only six players in CFL history to surpass the 10,000-yard rushing mark.
