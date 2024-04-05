Menu

Sports

Andrew Harris to retire as Winnipeg Blue Bomber: ‘I lived out a childhood dream’

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted April 5, 2024 9:46 pm
1 min read
It appears Andrew Harris and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have mended fences after his unceremonious departure from the club in 2022.

Harris is expected to officially close the book on his playing career as a member of the Bombers, with Harris to sign a one-day contract to retire with the Blue and Gold.

Harris made the revelation on the Blue Bombers Handled Internally podcast after playing his final season last year with the Toronto Argonauts.

“I’m really excited to be retiring as a Winnipeg Blue Bomber,” Harris said. “Being a Winnipeg-born kid and watching the Bombers grow up, I lived out a childhood dream playing for them.

“Ending that 29-year drought was the highlight of my career.”

The now 36-year-old running back played five seasons for his hometown team where he became the CFL’s all-time leading Canadian rusher, retiring with over 10,000 yards.

Harris will sign his ceremonial contract on April 27 at the premier of the documentary on his life at The Met.

