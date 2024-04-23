Menu

Traffic

East Calgary road briefly closed after semi-truck collides with power pole

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted April 23, 2024 3:58 pm
1 min read
A traffic incident in east Calgary has closed down Memorial Drive in both directions in the area. View image in full screen
A traffic incident in east Calgary has closed down Memorial Drive in both directions in the area. Tom Reynolds/Global News
A power pole crash in east Calgary closed down a section of Memorial Drive in both directions for a few hours late Tuesday morning.

According to Carol Henke from the Calgary Fire Department, 9-1-1 received reports of downed power lines at Memorial Drive and 36th Street because of a semi-truck collision at around 11:55 a.m. on Tuesday.

Henke said the semi-truck was transporting a vessel, for which they had a permit.

A traffic incident in east Calgary has closed down Memorial Drive in both directions in the area. View image in full screen
A traffic incident in east Calgary has closed down Memorial Drive in both directions in the area. Tom Reynolds/Global News
A traffic incident in east Calgary has closed down Memorial Drive in both directions in the area. View image in full screen
A traffic incident in east Calgary has closed down Memorial Drive in both directions in the area. Tom Reynolds/Global News
A traffic incident in east Calgary has closed down Memorial Drive in both directions in the area. View image in full screen
A traffic incident in east Calgary has closed down Memorial Drive in both directions in the area. Tom Reynolds/Global News
Enmax was called to the scene and the road was shut down in both directions briefly while Calgary police officers helped with traffic management. Henke said the downed lines belonged to a nearby business that is no longer there.

Some power poles snapped off as a result of the crash and the road was only reopened once everything was cleaned up and deemed safe.

No injuries were reported, Henke said.

