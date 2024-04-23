Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOY

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man quiet on injury after being found with bloody nose, lip: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 23, 2024 1:40 pm
1 min read
Guelph police are investigating after a man was found with blood on his face.
Guelph police are investigating after a man was found with blood on his face. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police are investigating after a man was found with serious injuries to his face.

Several calls came in to police around 9 a.m. Monday from concerned citizens who saw a man walking around with blood on his face.

Officers located the injured man in the area of Waterloo Avenue and Edinburgh Road South. Investigators say he had significant lacerations to his nose and lip and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

They say the man declined to provide information about his injury, only telling officers that he had fallen.

Trending Now

Investigators say there was a trail of blood that led them to a broken glass bottle with blood on it.

They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has other information to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7587 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices