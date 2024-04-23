Man quiet on injury after being found with bloody nose, lip: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are investigating after a man was found with serious injuries to his face.

Several calls came in to police around 9 a.m. Monday from concerned citizens who saw a man walking around with blood on his face.

Officers located the injured man in the area of Waterloo Avenue and Edinburgh Road South. Investigators say he had significant lacerations to his nose and lip and was taken to hospital for treatment.

They say the man declined to provide information about his injury, only telling officers that he had fallen.

Investigators say there was a trail of blood that led them to a broken glass bottle with blood on it.

They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has other information to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7587 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.