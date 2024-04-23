ASIRT completes probe of Edmonton police actions before man ended up in river

Send this page to someone via email

Two weeks after after a man is believed to have died after ending up in the North Saskatchewan River following a police pursuit, Alberta’s police watchdog said it has concluded its investigation into the officers’ actions.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team was asked to investigate the circumstances surrounding the presumed drowning on April 9.

In a news release issued Tuesday, ASIRT said officers with the Edmonton Police Service tried to stop a person who was riding a bicycle at 2:17 a.m. that day. Police had previously said the person was a man.

According to ASIRT, police were trying to stop him because he was riding the bike without proper lighting equipment in the area of 93rd Street and 82nd Avenue.

“The male refused to stop and rode onto a pathway with the officers following on foot,” ASIRT said. “EPS’ Air 1 helicopter located the male along with the pursuing officers.”

ASIRT investigators reviewed video footage of the pursuit that was captured by the police helicopter.

“The video recording shows no use of force on the male by EPS officers. The male is followed by the officers, but they are not successful in detaining him,” ASIRT said. “The male follows a path that ultimately places him beside the North Saskatchewan River.

“He is observed leaving his bicycle and running onto the ice pack along the riverbank.”

According to ASIRT, officers were then instructed by the flight officer for the police helicopter not to follow the person onto the ice because of the danger posed by doing so.

“No officers are observed on the Air 1 video following him,” ASIRT said. “Air 1 notifies the appropriate resources and maintains visual contact with the male.

“He is observed running quickly towards the centre of the river before tragically slipping into the open water. The male disappeared below the surface of the water before appropriate resources could arrive.”

ASIRT said it is believed the person drowned.

“The use of Air 1 video provided a full account of the circumstances that lead to the male falling into the water,” the organization said. “Given there was no use of force, and no officers were near when the male ran onto the river ice, ASIRT’s mandate is fulfilled, and our investigation is concluded.”

