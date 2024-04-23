Menu

Crime

Woman sexually assaulted on Oshawa street corner: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 23, 2024 11:21 am
1 min read
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
A woman was sexually assaulted while she was alone on a street corner in Oshawa last week, before she and her partner confronted the suspect who then threatened them with a firearm, police say.

An armed person in the area of Simcoe Street South and Athol Street was reported to Durham Regional Police at 2:05 p.m. Friday.

Police said a 20-year-old woman was alone on the street corner when a suspect approached her and “touched her inappropriately before walking away.”

The woman told her partner, a 19-year-old man, who had been on the way to meet her, police said.

The man and the woman then confronted the suspect in the same area where the incident occurred, police said.

“The suspect made threats with a firearm toward the male and female before leaving the area,” officers said.

Officers searched the area and found the suspect a short distance away, police said, and he was taken into custody “without incident.”

“A search of the suspect located a concealed BB firearm that resembled a revolver,” police allege.

The victims were not physically injured in the incident.

A 28-year-old man from Oshawa faces a number of charges, including sexual assault.

