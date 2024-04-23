Discovery of suspicious package closes streets in Guelph’s north end: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they closed several streets in the city’s north end on Tuesday morning.

In an email to CJOY, police said the investigation is due to the discovery of a suspicious package.

In a post on X, among the streets closed is Woodlawn Road from Dawson to the Hanlon.

Several businesses in the area have been evacuated as well.

This is a developing story and CJOY will have more information as it’s provided.