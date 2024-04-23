Menu

Crime

Discovery of suspicious package closes streets in Guelph’s north end: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted April 23, 2024 10:16 am
1 min read
Several roads and business in Guelph's north end have been closed due to the discovery of a suspicious package on Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
Several roads and business in Guelph's north end have been closed due to the discovery of a suspicious package on Tuesday morning. Graeme Roy/CP
Guelph police say they closed several streets in the city’s north end on Tuesday morning.

In an email to CJOY, police said the investigation is due to the discovery of a suspicious package.

In a post on X, among the streets closed is Woodlawn Road from Dawson to the Hanlon.

Several businesses in the area have been evacuated as well.

Trending Now

This is a developing story and CJOY will have more information as it’s provided.

 

