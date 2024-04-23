Menu

Crime

Four cars set ablaze outside Montreal garage

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 23, 2024 11:24 am
1 min read
Montreal police investigate a suspected overnight arson. View image in full screen
Investigators from the Montreal police arson unit were scheduled to be in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough Tuesday to investigate the burning of four cars. Global News
Four cars were set ablaze in the parking lot outside a garage in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood late Monday.

A can of gasoline was found left at the scene and police are still searching for a suspect.

Emergency services were called to the garage located on de Rouen Street just before midnight.

The flames managed to spread to four parked vehicles before police arrived.

Despite firefighters quickly bringing the flames under control, the vehicles were deemed significantly damaged.

Montreal police were still looking for a suspect as of Tuesday morning.

“According to initial information obtained from witnesses, a suspect was observed near the vehicles when the fire started. He would have fled before the police arrived,” spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said.

Investigators from the arson section of Montreal police were scheduled to be at the scene early Tuesday.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

