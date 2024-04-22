18-year-old man seriously injured after west Toronto daytime stabbing

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An 18-year-old man is seriously injured after a stabbing Monday afternoon in Toronto’s west end, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the Islington Avenue and Bloor Street West area at 3:52 p.m.

The victim was found with a stab wound and was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, police said.

Paramedics confirmed to Global News they transported the victim to a trauma centre.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The suspect is a male who was wearing a beige hoodie, black pants and a white face mask, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police.

STABBING (Further Info)

Islington Ave & Bloor St W area

3:52

-victim taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries

-anyone w/info call 416-808-2200

-ongoing investigation#GO861543

^av — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 22, 2024