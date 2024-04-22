Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

18-year-old man seriously injured after west Toronto daytime stabbing

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 22, 2024 4:48 pm
1 min read
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An 18-year-old man is seriously injured after a stabbing Monday afternoon in Toronto’s west end, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the Islington Avenue and Bloor Street West area at 3:52 p.m.

The victim was found with a stab wound and was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, police said.

Paramedics confirmed to Global News they transported the victim to a trauma centre.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The suspect is a male who was wearing a beige hoodie, black pants and a white face mask, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices