18-year-old man seriously injured after west Toronto daytime stabbing

An 18-year-old man is seriously injured after a stabbing Monday afternoon in Toronto’s west end, police say.
Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the Islington Avenue and Bloor Street West area at 3:52 p.m.
The victim was found with a stab wound and was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, police said.
Paramedics confirmed to Global News they transported the victim to a trauma centre.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
The suspect is a male who was wearing a beige hoodie, black pants and a white face mask, police said.
Anyone with information was asked to contact police.
Trending Now
More on Crime
Comments