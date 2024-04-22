Shuswap man with history of assaulting sex trade workers faces new, unrelated charges

Send this page to someone via email

A Shuswap-area man with a history of violence against women in the sex trade is facing two new charges out of Kamloops.

Court records indicate that Curtis Sagmoen, 43, is facing two counts of possessing ammunition after an incident in Kamloops on April 18. he will return to court May 9.

Sagmoen is under a number of restrictions imposed by the courts in the aftermath of previous convictions, which include three episodes of assaulting a sex trade worker and multiple breaches of his conditions.

Most of those probation orders are constructed around keeping him sober and from interacting with the sex trade in any way.

These charges followed a recent amendment to his long-standing probation orders.

2:08 Curtis Sagmoen accused of more breaches of probation

The BC Prosecution Service said on April 10 the court granted Sagmoen’s application to vary certain terms of his probation order to allow him to contact various professionals and for his probation officer to give permission for him to deal with certain legal proceedings.

Story continues below advertisement

“A condition was added by the court relating to keeping his probation officer apprised of certain contact information,” a representative from the BC Prosecution Service said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Sagmoen’s legal issues have generated a lot of public attention since the remains of a missing 18-year-old, Traci Genereaux, were found on his family farm in 2017.

No one has been charged in connection with her death.

The Shuswap-area man has been convicted of assault causing bodily harm and using a firearm during an offence, in cases where the victims were sex trade workers.

The concerns around him were amplified early in 2022 when RCMP issued a press release saying that Sagmoen, who resides in the Salmon River Road area, is bound by a court-imposed probation order, a condition of which specifies that he “must not have any contact in any way with any sex trade workers.”