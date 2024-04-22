Menu

Crime

Alberta minor hockey volunteer in court on sex charges involving 4 teens

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 22, 2024 1:45 pm
1 min read
Alexa Suitor, left, a 32-year-old Sundre, Alta., resident and a volunteer with a minor hockey association in central Alberta, leaves a court appearance on sex charges involving four teen boys in Didsbury, Alta., Monday, April 22, 2024. View image in full screen
Alexa Suitor, left, a 32-year-old Sundre, Alta., resident and a volunteer with a minor hockey association in central Alberta, leaves a court appearance on sex charges involving four teen boys in Didsbury, Alta., Monday, April 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A volunteer with a minor hockey association in central Alberta was accompanied by a handful of supporters as she appeared in court over sex charges involving four male teenagers.

RCMP began investigating after receiving a complaint in late March involving a person with the Sundre Minor Hockey Association.

Alexa Suitor, a 32-year-old Sundre resident, has been charged with sexual interference, sexual assault, and four counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Her lawyer asked for the case to be put over until May 27 as she waits for the Crown to disclose evidence.

Police would not say whether the teens involved were hockey players but have said the alleged offences did not occur at the local arena.

Suitor was the association’s secretary for this year’s season but has been removed from the organization’s board.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

