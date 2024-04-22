Menu

Consumer

Proposed Roll Up to Win class action has no merit, Tim Hortons says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 22, 2024 12:11 pm
1 min read
There are a lot of disappointed Tim Hortons customers who thought they had won big on the coffee chain's Roll Up The Rim promotion. Tim's blames "human error" - but that's not much comfort to those who had their hopes raised. Consumer Matters' Anne Drewa has more on the fallout. 
Tim Hortons says there’s no merit to a proposed class action lawsuit regarding emails it sent out in error to participants in its popular Roll Up to Win promotion.

LPC Avocat Inc. has launched a proposed class action suit, claiming about 500,000 customers received an email on April 17 saying they had won a boat through Roll up to Win.

Click to play video: 'Tim Hortons’ customers outraged about erroneous prize emails'
Tim Hortons’ customers outraged about erroneous prize emails
The law firm says the boat is worth about $64,000.

The proposed lawsuit, which has yet to be certified, claims the defendants are owed the boat as well as damages.

Tim Hortons says the email was sent through “human error,” and once the company became aware of the mistake it quickly notified the affected customers and apologized.

It says it believes the lawsuit has no merit, and it will address this through the court.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

