Crime

Jury finds Zameer not guilty in Toronto police officer’s death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2024 12:28 pm
1 min read
Umar Zameer leaves a Toronto courthouse on Friday, April 19, 2024, as the jury continues to deliberate on the charge of first-degree murder in the death of Toronto Police Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup. View image in full screen
Umar Zameer leaves a Toronto courthouse on Friday, April 19, 2024, as the jury continues to deliberate on the charge of first-degree murder in the death of Toronto Police Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
A man accused of fatally running over a Toronto police officer has been found not guilty.

Umar Zameer pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, who died on July 2, 2021 after he was hit by a vehicle in an underground parking garage at Toronto City Hall.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Zameer and his family members burst into tears when the verdict was read out.

The facts that Zameer ran over Northrup and caused his death were not in dispute. Rather, the case centred on whether Zameer meant to hit Northrup – or even knew it happened – and whether he knew Northrup and his partner, who were in plain clothes, were police officers.

Trending Now

Prosecutors alleged Zameer knew Northrup was an officer and drove directly at him, while the defence argued Zameer thought he and his family were being attacked by robbers and tried to escape in the safest way possible.

Story continues below advertisement

Jurors returned with a verdict on the fourth day of deliberations, during which they asked three questions.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

