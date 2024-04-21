Pedestrian killed in collision on Calgary’s Centre Street Bridge

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on the Centre Street Bridge on Sunday morning.

The incident happened at about 2:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Centre Street North.

Police said a woman in her mid-20s was walking in the centre lane of the northbound lanes of Centre Street. She was struck by a white, two-door sport coupe that was heading north.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The woman was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and was pronounced dead a short time later, police said in a news release Sunday afternoon.

Police said the car was being driven by a man in his mid-20s who was not injured. He remained at the scene, police said.

The Calgary Police Service said impairment and speed are not considered to be factors.

Story continues below advertisement

Centre Street and Samis Road Northeast were blocked for several hours on Sunday morning, and the Centre Street Bridge was also closed.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.