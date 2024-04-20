Chemical plant shuts down after high benzene levels detected near Ontario First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Days after high levels of the cancer-causing chemical benzene were detected on the northern border of Aamjiwnaang First Nation, a chemical plant in Sarnia is shutting down.

INEOS Styrolution, a chemical manufacturer, told Global News in an email on Saturday that it has halted operations to perform maintenance and address a mechanical issue.

The company did not specify whether the shutdown is related to spikes in benzene levels detected last week, reaching 115 ug/m3 (micrograms per cubic metre) on April 16. Ontario’s Environment Ministry has set the annual average limit for benzene at 0.45 ug/m3.

Dozens of the First Nation’s residents reported feeling ill, and an unknown number were hospitalized.

“Ensuring the health and safety of our employees and community is paramount,” the company stated in the email to Global News, adding that operations will resume after it addresses the issue.

Multiple sources within the First Nation told Global News they were not aware of any planned shutdown scheduled for this month.

The First Nation’s Chief and a representative of its Environment Department have called for the provincial government to shut down the facility until the benzene emissions stopped and hinted at potential legal action.

The Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks issued a provincial order on Thursday against INEOS, giving the chemical manufacturer a week to create a written plan to address the high levels, two weeks to implement new procedures to warn the public about high levels of these toxic emissions, and less than a month to complete an investigation into the apparent source of the chemical leak.

In the order, the province stated INEOS is a “primary source” of the high benzene levels.

Global News has also learned that at the federal level, Environment Canada has an open enforcement file related to the INEOS facility under the Environmental Emergencies regulations.

David R. MacDonald, the operations manager and interim site director for INEOS Styrolution, stated on April 18 that the company was “carefully reviewing” concerns raised by Aamjiwnaang First Nation regarding benzene readings from the INEOS site.

“The site works closely with the (Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks) to ensure we stay within the prescribed emissions limits,” MacDonald wrote in an email.

— With files from Andrew Russell