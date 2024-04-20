Menu

Crime

Edmonton police look for witnesses after pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted April 20, 2024 4:22 pm
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is investigating a hit-and-run collision that seriously injured a pedestrian on Jasper Avenue Friday night. . View image in full screen
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is investigating a hit-and-run collision that seriously injured a pedestrian on Jasper Avenue Friday night. . Global News
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is investigating a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian on Jasper Avenue Friday night.

According to police, a man was walking south across Jasper Avenue, just west of 109 Street when he was struck by a dark blue Acura TL sedan travelling westbound on Jasper Avenue. Police said it happened around 11 p.m. The driver of the Acura did not stop.

EMS transported the 30-year-old man to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries where police said he remains.

Police said the Acura was located a short time later by members of the EPS Canine Unit in the area of 118 Street and Kingsway Avenue.

Police said the driver and passenger were temporarily taken into custody and charges are pending against the 25-year-old man driving the car.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.

