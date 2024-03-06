Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Crime

Teenage girl sexually assaulted in Terwillegar Rec Centre family change room: EPS

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted March 6, 2024 9:11 pm
1 min read
A man suspected of sexually assaulting a girl at the Terwillegar Recreation Centre and the vehicle he was spotted in on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. View image in full screen
A man suspected of sexually assaulting a girl at the Terwillegar Recreation Centre and the vehicle he was spotted in on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Edmonton Police Service
The Edmonton Police Service is looking for a man suspected of sexually assaulting a young girl in a southwest Edmonton rec centre change room.

The attack happened at the Terwillegar Recreation Centre on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.

It was reported to police that a 13-year-old girl entered a family change room stall and was followed in by an unknown man, who proceeded to sexually assault her.

The suspect is described as a man with a slim build and black hair that is dyed a yellow or blonde colour. Police said he was wearing a gray winter jacket, light coloured pants and black boots.

Police said he was observed on CCTV surveillance also wearing a black hat at one point. The suspect was dropped off at the rec centre by a silver, midsize SUV.

Police said they are releasing photos of the suspect in an effort to identify him.

“We are confident that someone out there knows who this suspect is,” said EPS’ Child Protection Section Det. Kevin Chung.

“A stranger attack like this, in a populated recreation centre is incredibly concerning and we encourage anyone who knows more about this incident or the male suspect to contact police immediately.”

Police said the Zebra Child and Youth Advocacy Centre is providing support to the young girl and family.

