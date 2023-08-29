Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after gropings at Terwillegar pool; police say other victims likely

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted August 29, 2023 4:42 pm
A file photo of the pool at the Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre. View image in full screen
A file photo of the pool at the Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An Edmonton man has been charged after four people were allegedly groped at the Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre pool earlier in August.

The Edmonton Police Service said on Wednesday, Aug. 9 between 7 and 8 p.m., four females, two of which were under 16, were groped while swimming in the pool and lazy river.

Investigators believe there may be other victims who were also sexually assaulted that night.

“Police are encouraging any other females that were swimming in the Terwillegar pool between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Aug. 9, who may have also been inappropriately touched by an adult male, to contact the EPS,” said police.

Trending Now

Police have charged Yaser Moshfeq, 26, with two counts each of sexual interference and sexual assault.

Those with more information about the alleged assaults, including potential other victims, are encouraged to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
More on Crime
Edmonton policeedmonton police serviceEdmonton crimeGropingEdmonton sexual assaultTerwillegar Rec CentreTerwillegar Community Recreation CentreTerwillegar poolEdmonton pool gropingedmonton sexual interferencegroping terwillegar poolTerwillegar Recreaction Centre
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices