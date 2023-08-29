Man charged after gropings at Terwillegar pool; police say other victims likely

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton man has been charged after four people were allegedly groped at the Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre pool earlier in August.

The Edmonton Police Service said on Wednesday, Aug. 9 between 7 and 8 p.m., four females, two of which were under 16, were groped while swimming in the pool and lazy river.

Investigators believe there may be other victims who were also sexually assaulted that night.

“Police are encouraging any other females that were swimming in the Terwillegar pool between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Aug. 9, who may have also been inappropriately touched by an adult male, to contact the EPS,” said police.

Police have charged Yaser Moshfeq, 26, with two counts each of sexual interference and sexual assault.

Those with more information about the alleged assaults, including potential other victims, are encouraged to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.