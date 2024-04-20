Menu

Traffic

Sections of Calgary’s Deerfoot Trail to close on Monday and Tuesday for spring cleanup

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted April 20, 2024 2:39 pm
1 min read
A file photo of Calgary's Deerfoot Trail. View image in full screen
Parts of Deerfoot Trail will be closed on Monday and Tuesday night as crews begin spring cleaning work on the busy roadway. Global News
Parts of Deerfoot Trail will be closed on Monday and Tuesday night as crews begin spring cleaning work on the busy roadway.

In a news release Saturday, the province said Deerfoot Trail will be closed April 22-23 and April 29-30 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for spring cleanup work. The roadway will reopen for the morning commute.

The province said the cleanup would be done during non-peak hours to minimize traffic disruptions.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Drivers should expect delays and are advised to take alternate routes or add additional time to their travels on those days.

The province said signs will be placed along Deerfoot Trail to remind drivers of the closures.

Expect delays this weekend on Deerfoot south of downtown
