Sections of Calgary’s Deerfoot Trail to close on Monday and Tuesday for spring cleanup

Parts of Deerfoot Trail will be closed on Monday and Tuesday night as crews begin spring cleaning work on the busy roadway.

In a news release Saturday, the province said Deerfoot Trail will be closed April 22-23 and April 29-30 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for spring cleanup work. The roadway will reopen for the morning commute.

The province said the cleanup would be done during non-peak hours to minimize traffic disruptions.

Drivers should expect delays and are advised to take alternate routes or add additional time to their travels on those days.

The province said signs will be placed along Deerfoot Trail to remind drivers of the closures.