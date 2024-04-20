Menu

Crime

Saskatoon man facing over a dozen charges following arrest, police say

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted April 20, 2024 11:14 am
1 min read
Saskatoon police responding to the report of a break and enter say a suspect fled the scene in a stolen vehicle. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police responding to the report of a break and enter say a suspect fled the scene in a stolen vehicle. Saskatoon Police Service / Facebook
Saskatoon police say they have a man in custody in connection to a break and enter and a suspected armed robbery on Thursday.

Police were called to the 200 block of Korol Crescent on April 18 around 10 p.m. for a report of a break and enter. Officials said officers receiving the report could hear a commotion in the background, suggesting a robbery involving a firearm was taking place.

One of the suspects fled the area in a stolen vehicle, police said. Despite attempts to stop the vehicle, police said the it drove off at high speed. It was later found abandoned, after colliding with a parked vehicle.

Police said a search of the vehicle led to the seizure of a loaded firearm.

A police service dog assisted police in locating the suspect inside a home under construction in the 500 block of Nightingale Road. A 34-year-old man was arrested around 11:30 p.m.

The man faces 15 charges relating to break and enter, robbery, firearms, and evading police. Police said the suspect had also breached court-imposed conditions.

