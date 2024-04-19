Abbotsford police investigate 63-year-old man’s suspicious death

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Abbotsford police are investigating after a 63-year-old man died under suspicious circumstances.

Police say the man was found in medical distress near Sunnyside Street and Old Yale Road on April 9.

He was taken to hospital but did not survive.

0:21 Suspicious death being investigated at Port Coquitlam home

Police want to speak with anyone in the area on April 9 between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., or who has video shot in the area at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford police Det. Daryl Young at daryl.young@abbypd.ca.