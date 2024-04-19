Menu

Crime

Abbotsford police investigate 63-year-old man’s suspicious death

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 19, 2024 9:31 pm
An Abbotsford police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. View image in full screen
An Abbotsford police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. Global News
Abbotsford police are investigating after a 63-year-old man died under suspicious circumstances.

Police say the man was found in medical distress near Sunnyside Street and Old Yale Road on April 9.

He was taken to hospital but did not survive.

Police want to speak with anyone in the area on April 9 between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., or who has video shot in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford police Det. Daryl Young at daryl.young@abbypd.ca.

 

