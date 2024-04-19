Abbotsford police investigate 63-year-old man’s suspicious death

Abbotsford police are investigating after a 63-year-old man died under suspicious circumstances.
Police say the man was found in medical distress near Sunnyside Street and Old Yale Road on April 9.
He was taken to hospital but did not survive.
Police want to speak with anyone in the area on April 9 between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., or who has video shot in the area at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford police Det. Daryl Young at daryl.young@abbypd.ca.
