Crime

Peachland issues warning about fake emails using town information

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 19, 2024 7:53 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: Online scams deceiving even tech experts'
Consumer Matters: Online scams deceiving even tech experts
Facebook Marketplace is a popular online option for many people searching for a deal. But it's also a place where you can get scammed if you're not careful. And as Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa reports, it seems online fraud is getting so sophisticated, even those in the business of educating people about scams can get duped.
Beware of fraudulent emails from Peachland.

That’s the warning the District of Peachland issued on Friday, saying it’s been made aware of fake emails supposedly originating from the town.

“The District urges people to be cautious of phishing scam emails,” a public service announcement said on Friday.

“They are attempts to steal personal information from you by using emails that appear to be from trusted sources.”

Click to play video: 'Penticton resident warning others of phone scam'
Penticton resident warning others of phone scam

To avoid being scammed, the district says there can be clues an email isn’t legitimate, including:

  • Urgent or threatening language
  • Misspellings and grammatical errors
  • Unsolicited links and attachments
  • Requests for personal information
  • Discrepancies in email addresses and domain names

The district says residents should delete any suspicious emails.

Police across the nation have issued multiple statements recently regarding unsolicited emails.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Phishing scams have gained in popularity in recent years, and are ploys by fraudsters to obtain an unsuspecting person’s personal or financial information,” said the RCMP.

Click to play video: 'Cybercrime on the rise'
Cybercrime on the rise

To gain that information, fraudsters use these common methods:

  • By email or a website with a fake name (spoofing)
  • An urgent request
  • Offers of money or refunds
  • Requests to click links
  • Requests to fill out forms online
  • Requests to scan a QR code

“Fraudsters will usually pose as a trusted entity, such as a government agency or your financial institution,” said the RCMP.

“Once a victim’s personal information is obtained, the information can be used to commit other frauds.”

As an example, police said a fraudster can create fake identity documents with a victim’s name and personal details on it.

“They can subsequently apply for credit in the victim’s name and disappear with the money,” said the RCMP.

Click to play video: 'SIM swap scam nets $140k from Toronto couple'
SIM swap scam nets $140k from Toronto couple

Like the District of Peachland, police say don’t click on links or download attachments in unsolicited messages by text, email or social media, and to look for spelling errors.

“Don’t trust messages just because the email address looks legitimate,” said the RCMP.

“Keep in mind no government or law enforcement agency will ever contact you to offer funds via email or e-transfer.”

More information about scams and fraud is available on the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Click to play video: 'Tax season: How to spot a scam & tips to keep money safe'
Tax season: How to spot a scam & tips to keep money safe

 

