Crime

Snapping turtle found with BB gun in garbage bag ‘in good spirits’: Belleville police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 19, 2024 3:37 pm
1 min read
A common snapping turtle is seen in this file photo. Police in Belleville say a large snapping turtle was found in a garbage bag along with a BB gun Thursday. View image in full screen
A common snapping turtle is seen in this file photo. Police in Belleville say a large snapping turtle was found in a garbage bag along with a BB gun Thursday. Getty Images
Police say a large snapping turtle found wrapped in plastic along with a BB gun in garbage bag Thursday is “in good spirits and will recover.”

Officers were called to a home in the city’s east end around 7:30 p.m. after someone found a garbage bag that appeared to contain a firearm.

The firearm turned to be a BB gun, but police say it was not the only thing found in the bag.

“Officers also located a large snapping turtle wrapped up in plastic bags,” police said in a Friday media release.

“Officers carefully unwrapped the oversized terrapin, freeing him from its polyethylene prison.”

There was no word from police on why the turtle may have been left in a garbage bag with a BB gun, and no arrests have been announced.

Regardless of what led up to the incident, police say the turtle is doing well.

“Officers got the turtle to the animal care shelter and care was provided,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“Police were advised that the turtle is in good spirits and will recover.”

