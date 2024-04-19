Menu

Crime

2 female youths charged following assault at Saskatoon library: police

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 19, 2024 12:48 pm
1 min read
Two female youths are charged with assault following an incident at Carlyle King Library that resulted in an employee being struck and a security guard being physically assaulted. View image in full screen
Two female youths are charged with assault following an incident at Carlyle King Library that resulted in an employee being struck and a security guard being physically assaulted. File / Global News
Members of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) charged two youths after they responded to a report of an assault in progress at a library in Saskatoon, police say.

According to an SPS release, there was an incident at Carlyle King Library Monday evening involving intoxicated patrons that resulted in an employee being struck and a security guard being physically assaulted.

“Upon arrival, officers noted the two suspects had fled the scene,” police stated. “Shortly after, officers located and arrested the suspects at a bus mall in the 300 block of Confederation Drive.”

Police stated they charged two female youths with assault.

In an email statement, the library said it was closed the following day in order to support employees.

“While these types of incidents are rare, the library takes each one very seriously and we’re committed to providing a welcoming, safe and harassment-free environment for library patrons, employees and contractors,” the statement read.

“In response to a growing number of concerning incidents happening at libraries, we are instituting some changes to hours at four locations.”

Police said is believed the suspects were under the influence of an intoxicant at the time of the assault and that the victim is believed to have suffered minor injuries.

