Woman confronts alleged thief and has knife pulled on her: Guelph police

A confrontation in the downtown has led to assault and weapons charges.

Guelph police were called to an area of Carden Street and Macdonell Street around 6:20 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators say a woman approached a man who she believed stole something from her.

They say the man then pulled out a knife towards her while uttering threats.

Officers arrived and were able to make an arrest.

There is no word if any stolen property has been recovered.

A 21-year-old from Guelph is also facing charges of breaching court orders. He will have a bail hearing on Tuesday.