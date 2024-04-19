Menu

Crime

Woman confronts alleged thief and has knife pulled on her: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 19, 2024 1:28 pm
1 min read
Guelph police say a man pulled out a knife towards a woman in a confrontation over alleged stolen property. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a man pulled out a knife towards a woman in a confrontation over alleged stolen property. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
A confrontation in the downtown has led to assault and weapons charges.

Guelph police were called to an area of Carden Street and Macdonell Street around 6:20 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators say a woman approached a man who she believed stole something from her.

They say the man then pulled out a knife towards her while uttering threats.

Officers arrived and were able to make an arrest.

There is no word if any stolen property has been recovered.

A 21-year-old from Guelph is also facing charges of breaching court orders. He will have a bail hearing on Tuesday.

 

