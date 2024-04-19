Woman confronts alleged thief and has knife pulled on her: Guelph police

A confrontation in the downtown has led to assault and weapons charges.
Guelph police were called to an area of Carden Street and Macdonell Street around 6:20 a.m. Thursday.
Investigators say a woman approached a man who she believed stole something from her.
They say the man then pulled out a knife towards her while uttering threats.
Officers arrived and were able to make an arrest.
There is no word if any stolen property has been recovered.
A 21-year-old from Guelph is also facing charges of breaching court orders. He will have a bail hearing on Tuesday.
