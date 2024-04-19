Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant could be in Kingston, Belleville: OPP

See more sharing options

Ontario Provincial Police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant could be in Kingston or Belleville.

Terry Cheverie, 53, is wanted by the OPP’s repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad for breaching a statutory release.

Cheverie is serving a two-year sentence for break and enter.

In a media release Friday, police say as well as Belleville and Kingston, Cheverie known to frequent Ottawa, Oshawa and Toronto.

Cheverie is six feet one inch tall and 149 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has tattoos, including a dragon’s head on his left shoulder, a dragon’s tail on his upper right arm and two wizards on his back.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5900 or 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).