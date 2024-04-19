SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
Edmonton Oilers @ Colorado Avalanche
7:30 PM - 10:30 PM
630CHED
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers lose to Avs

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted April 19, 2024 12:24 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Edmonton Oilers regular season ended with a 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche, Thursday night in Denver.

The Oilers held Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Evan Bouchard, and Mattias Ekholm out of the lineup. Evander Kane missed his third straight game with a minor injury.

It took the Avs only 1:19 to grab the lead on a goal by Valeri Nichushkin. Mikko Rantanen sniped his 42nd of the season, Nichushkin scored on the power play, and Andrew Cogliano deflected a shot past Stuart Skinner to make it 4-0 before the game was eight minutes old. Dylan Holloway put the Oilers on the board with a power play tip for his sixth of the season.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Skinner stopped nine of 13 shots in the first period and was replaced by Calvin Pickard to start the second. Zach Parise made it 5-1 Avs with 8:00 to go in the second.

Story continues below advertisement

The third period was scoreless.

The Oilers finish the season with a record of 49-27-6.

 

 

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices