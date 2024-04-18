Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOY

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph woman charged in fraud investigation in Waterloo

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted April 18, 2024 1:19 pm
1 min read
Exterior entrance to Conestoga Mall in Waterloo. View image in full screen
Exterior entrance to Conestoga Mall in Waterloo. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Guelph woman is facing a fraud charges in Waterloo.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to a business inside Conestoga Mall on Wednesday.

Investigators say someone tried to obtain credit at the store using stolen or forged identification.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

They say the suspect tried to flee when approached by officers but was eventually arrested.

An ensuing search turned up several pieces of identification that was not in the suspect’s name. They also found property that they say was fraudulently obtained.

Trending Now

A total of 42 fraud-related charges were laid.

The 24-year-old is scheduled to appear in court by the end of April.

 

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices