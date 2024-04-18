Guelph woman charged in fraud investigation in Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

A Guelph woman is facing a fraud charges in Waterloo.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to a business inside Conestoga Mall on Wednesday.

Investigators say someone tried to obtain credit at the store using stolen or forged identification.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

They say the suspect tried to flee when approached by officers but was eventually arrested.

An ensuing search turned up several pieces of identification that was not in the suspect’s name. They also found property that they say was fraudulently obtained.

A total of 42 fraud-related charges were laid.

The 24-year-old is scheduled to appear in court by the end of April.