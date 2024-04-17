Banana python reunited with its owner; youth thieves ‘remorseful’: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Three young people were arrested in connection with the theft of a banana python, and police say they’re contrite about their regrettable choices.

The search for an $800 banana python that was stolen from a business in the 300 block of Highway 33 West in Kelowna, B.C., started on Monday and came to a positive resolution two days later.

Through CCTV footage and the assistance of community partners, Kelowna RCMP community youth safety officer Const. Fed Angulo was able to identify three youths involved in the incident, then retrieve the stolen snake and return it to the business owner.

The snake was still in good health and no criminal charges will be pursued.

“One of the things the owner wanted to ensure is if the youth were remorseful,” Angulo said in a statement.

“In my dealings with the youth, I could confirm they were indeed remorseful for their actions and did regret causing the incident.”

The community youth safety officers work with youth and students throughout the greater Kelowna area.

They assist in helping detect and identify patterns of nefarious or criminal activity, allow for trusted engagement regarding a youth’s needs and help foster relationships with the necessary resources a youth with complex needs may require.