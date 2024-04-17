‘Blue Sky City’ unveiled as the new brand for the city of Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary unveiled its new brand on Wednesday: “Blue Sky City.”

Brad Parry, president and CEO of Calgary Economic Development, said the new slogan identifies Calgary as Canada’s sunniest city, with blue-sky thinking and innovation.

“We are the sunniest city in Canada. We are a city of unexpected possibilities. Here, the visions are as big as the blue skies we converge under. And finally, we heard we are a place of confluence where rivers, ideas, peoples and cultures come together for what’s possible.”

The brand will replace “Be a Part of the Energy,” which the city embraced as a brand in 2015.

The city gave Calgary Economic Development $1.8 million to join the $3 million Calgary Tourism was given in 2022 to come up with a four-year plan for a new brand.

Story continues below advertisement

In total, 129 organizations across 26 sectors were engaged through interviews, workshops, cross-country focus groups and surveys.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Cindy Ady, CEO of Tourism Calgary, said “Blue Sky City” resonates with the city’s diversity and changing dynamic.

“Brands evolve, cities evolve and the city is evolving,” Ady said. “We welcome all the things that have made us strong to this point, but we also welcome the things that are going to take us to that next strength.”

Anila Umar, president and CEO for Centre for Newcomers Calgary, said the city is on the right path to achieving its goal.

“This is a way forward for all of us to say, ‘These are our values, this is what we want.’ We are not going to let geopolitics, we are not going to let hate, we are not going to let divisiveness come into our city.”

It’s a thought echoed by Paula Calderon, CEO of the Immigrant Women’s Association.

“I see us coming together as a big community with a shared goal, with shared aspirations. And I really think this community is a force to be reckoned with. It’s something that really defines blue skies. It’s optimism. It’s hope. And when newcomers come to Calgary, that is what they have.”

Joel Cowley, CEO of the Calgary Stampede, said it fits right in with what the Stampede believes.

Story continues below advertisement

“We feel this brand is very fitting for the Calgary Stampede as the greatest outdoor show on earth. By definition, most of our experiences occur under Calgary’s blue sky.”

Calgary Economic Development said the new brand will be unveiled organically over the new few months.

The success of “Blue Sky City” will be determined by how it resonates both at home and abroad by the people who use the blue sky canvas for their storytelling.