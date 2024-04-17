‘It is the love’: Wally the injured stray dog gets new ‘leash’ on life

Send this page to someone via email

When Calgarians were first introduced to Wally the stray dog in January, he was frightened, emaciated and had a fractured femur along with broken teeth. He also hated car rides.

The one-and-a-half-year-old Border Collie cross, had been in the care of Calgary’s Animal Services since October and recovering from a major surgery. He was in physiotherapy twice a day to help heal his femur. He had dental work done to repair and remove broken teeth, and he was neutered.

Wally had been through a lot.

“Every surgery, every rehabilitation and every act of compassion from our dedicated team is a step towards creating new beginnings for animals like Wally,” said Kathleen Dickson, coordinator of Animal Care and Clinic Services.

View image in full screen Wally, a one-and-a-half-year-old border collie cross, arrives at Calgary Animal Services. City of Calgary

Calgary’s Animal Services Centre is Canada’s first municipally owned and operated veterinary clinic and is funded primarily through pet licences.

Story continues below advertisement

The clinic sees an average of 130 surgeries per month, roughly 103 cats and 27 dogs receive some form of surgery every month.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Dr. Jagjit Cheema and the team at Animal Services helped Wally recuperate and begin the process of preparing him for a new home.

In a twist of fate, a Calgary couple happened to be reading Wally’s story while on vacation back in January.

A spokesperson for Calgary’s Animal Services said the couple instantly knew Wally was theirs and contacted them immediately to being the meeting and adoption process.

“Wally appears cheerful and now looks forwards to car rides, one of the many transformations he’s gone through,” the spokesperson said.

1:17 Calgarian’s colourful campaign urges dog owners to pick up after their pets

“Our team of Animal Behaviour Coordinators dedicate themselves to matching each animal with the perfect family,” Dickson said. “It’s our goal to ensure that every adopted pet finds their ideal match in terms of lifestyle, temperament, and compatibility. In this instance, we’re proud to say we’ve succeeded.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Two things are clear,” Dickson continued. “Wally is enjoying his new life with Pieter and Corné, and they have gotten to experience the unconditional love that comes with adopting a dog.”

Anyone interested in meeting any of the animals available for adoption at the Animal Services Centre can visit: calgary.ca/pets.