Edmonton Humane Society hosting pet adoption event to clear space for more animals that need help

The Edmonton Humane Society launched its Adopt-a-Palooza adoption event on Friday, with the organization’s CEO acknowledging “it’s been very busy” in recent weeks.

“But we have lots of families come to adopt as well, so that makes space,” Liza Sunley said, adding the EHS always operates at capacity.

The event runs until 7 p.m. on Sunday and will see the EHS reduce adopton fees. The organization said the initiative also sees some people be eligible for 30 per cent off on training classes for dogs who have been in its care for longer than 30 days.

The organization is aiming to free up space to help more homeless animals in need. Sunley said the EHS is also focused on being proactive to try to reduce the need for animals to need shelter.

“Times are tough and folks need some support,” she said. “(We’re trying) to get ahead of the problem and support those families before they need to make that difficult decision to surrender.

She noted the EHS has programs like a pet food bank, an emergency veterinary fund and a subsidized spay and neuter program to try to help pet owners who are struggling.

“The need ebbs and flows throughout the years, but we’ve definitely seen an uptick in the number of people that need that support,” Sunley said.

“So when people reach out to us, thinking that they may need to surrender, we really want to work with them to get to know what the issue is so we can provide support.”

Nikki Marchiel was at the EHS facility on Friday and said for the last 10 years or so, she has come every summer with her children to meet the animals.

“It’s crazy. I’ve never seen so many animals… especially in the summer,” she said.

Beth McLellan also visited on Friday and said she hopes the event is a success.

“You can go to a breeder of course,” she said. “But why not come here … you know if they’re not adopted, their prospects are poor.

“(The EHS) takes care of animals, they … take care of animals that would otherwise be in a critical situation and try to find them homes.”

Sunley said most weekends about 20 animals are adopted through the EHS and they hope to facilitate double that number this weekend.