Leafs scoring milestones: From Bailey to Matthews

Auston Matthews’ quest for his 70th goal of the season prompts a look back at key scoring milestones in Toronto Maple Leafs history, from Ace Bailey’s first scoring title to Darryl Sittler’s record-breaking game.

First Maple Leaf to lead NHL in goals

Irvine “Ace” Bailey became the Maple Leafs’ inaugural NHL scoring leader with 22 goals in 44 games during the 1928-29 season. Previously, Babe Dye secured four goal-scoring titles with the Toronto St. Patricks.

First Leafs’ 30-goal scorer

Charlie Conacher, known as The Big Bomber, was the first Leaf to score 30 goals in a single season, tallying 31 in 1930-31. He topped the NHL’s goal-scoring chart five times.

First Leafs’ 40-goal scorer

Frank Mahovlich achieved the team’s first 40-goal season with 48 goals in 70 games during the 1960-61 campaign. The mark stood as a Leaf record for 21 years.

First Leafs’ 50-goal scorer

Rick Vaive was the first Maple Leaf to reach the 50-goal milestone, netting 54 markers in the 1981-82 season and repeating the feat with 51 goals the following year.

First Leafs’ 60-goal scorer

Auston Matthews made Leafs history with the first 60-goal season during the 2021-22 campaign, securing his second consecutive Rocket Richard Trophy and earning his first Hart Memorial Trophy as league MVP.

First Leafs’ 100-point scorer

Darryl Sittler achieved the team’s first 100-point season with exactly 100 points (41 goals, 59 assists) in 1975-76 — and improved that total to 117 points in the 1977-78 season. Sittler set an NHL record that still stands by exploding for 10 points (six goals, four assists) in an 11-4 rout over Boston on Feb. 7, 1976, at Maple Leaf Gardens.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2024.