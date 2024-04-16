SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Leafs to meet Bruins in first round of playoffs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 16, 2024 10:22 pm
1 min read
SUNRISE, Fla. – The Toronto Maple Leafs knew a familiar foe was waiting on deck.

The club now knows which Atlantic Division rival will represent its first test in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Toronto will face the Boston Bruins in the opening round after the Leafs’ 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night settled the standings.

The Boston Bruins finished second in the division after losing 3-1 to the Ottawa Senators on home ice in their regular-season finale.

Florida topped the Leafs in the second round last spring, and will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning when the playoffs open.

Toronto, which could have secured a Panthers rematch with a victory over Florida on Tuesday, lost to the Bruins in seven games in the first round of both the 2018 and 2019 playoffs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

