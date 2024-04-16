Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Deadly hostage-taking: Inquest probes death of 2 shot by police during Surrey standoff

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 16, 2024 4:57 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. coroner’s inquest underway in fatal hostage taking in Surrey'
B.C. coroner’s inquest underway in fatal hostage taking in Surrey
WATCH: A coroner’s inquest is now underway into the death of a hostage-taker and his hostage 5 years ago. Both were killed by police gunfire. Andrea Macpherson was at coroner's court in Burnaby where jurors heard from the son of one of the victims.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A coroners inquest is underway into the deaths of two people shot by police during a hostage-taking in Surrey more than five years ago.

Nona Marnie McEwan, 45, and Randy E. Crosson, 48, suffered fatal gunshot wounds when police breached a home in a cul de sac near 133 Street in Surrey on March 29, 2019.

Crosson was allegedly holding McEwan captive at the time.

Click to play video: 'Video shows ERT take down at scene of Surrey hostage taking'
Video shows ERT take down at scene of Surrey hostage taking

Legal experts and more than two dozen witnesses are slated to testify to a coroner’s jury in Burnaby throughout the week to try and better understand the circumstances leading up to their deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

Family of both McEwan and Crosson were present at the coroner’s court on Tuesday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Proceedings began with a statement written by Crosson’s son Tyler Perrin, who said his father had lived a difficult life with few opportunities to get better and treat addiction issues.

“What you were about to hear is about a man on drugs, struggling with life,” the statement read. “This was not my dad.”

Click to play video: 'IIO announce two people killed in North Surrey hostage situation'
IIO announce two people killed in North Surrey hostage situation

Perrin went on to state his father was a caring person who loved his children, and that he hoped the inquest would help provide closure for him and his siblings.

Scheduled witnesses include officers who had interactions with the pair, first responders and others who knew them.

The Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team had been called to the home around 10 p.m., leading to a 10-hour standoff before police moved in.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

According to a report from the Independent Investigations Office, Crossont had been heard yelling, “It’s a good day to die” around 3 a.m., and was recorded in a 911 call saying, “You tell those pigs to get the f–k away from my house or I will start killing people.”

Click to play video: 'Two dead after hostage-taking incident in Surrey'
Two dead after hostage-taking incident in Surrey

The watchdog’s report concluded police had breached the home after Crosson threatened to kill his hostage within an hour, and found him holding a knife to her throat when they entered.

The IIO concluded that officers had acted lawfully during a dangerous hostage-taking and that the woman’s death was an accident precipitated by a crisis “deliberately created” by her assailant.

Inquests do not assign guilt or fault but serve to determine the facts around a death, including how, where, and by what means a person died, while making recommendations to prevent similar deaths in the future.

Story continues below advertisement

Under B.C. law, inquests are mandatory when someone dies while being detained by a peace officer.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices