Crime

Man charged after doctor mistakenly shot in the face in downtown Vancouver: police

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 16, 2024 2:28 pm
1 min read
Doctor identified as Vancouver shooting victim
After shots were fired in downtown Vancouver last week, police were quick to say it was not related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict. Details about the shooting and the victim have been sparse, until now. As Catherine Urquhart reports, the victim was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
A man has been charged with one count of discharging a firearm and one count of aggravated assault in connection with a downtown Vancouver shooting that left a bystander with serious injuries, police say.

At about 8 p.m. on April 3, shots rang out near Homer and West Pender streets in downtown Vancouver.

Officers who were first on scene discovered the victim, a 46-year-old man.

Justin Delaney Littlewolfe, 32, was taken into custody on April 12.

Police do not believe the victim was the intended target of the shooting.

Littlewolfe remains in custody.

Global News has learned the victim is a physician and that he was shot in the face.

Vancouver police said the victim is recovering from his injuries.

1 injured in downtown Vancouver shooting, no arrests
News of the incident prompted a statement from Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim:

“We are alarmed at the recent rise of shootings in our city. The offenders of this attack must be found and brought to justice. Our thoughts go out to the victim, and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver police major crime section at 604-717-2541.

— with files from Catherine Urquhart 

