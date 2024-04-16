Halifax Mooseheads fire head coach Jim Midgley, team going ‘in another direction’

Send this page to someone via email

The Halifax Mooseheads announced Tuesday that both head coach Jim Midgley and assistant coach Liam Heelis have been dismissed from their duties.

“After lengthy discussions with ownership, we have decided to move in another direction behind the bench,” said Mooseheads general manager Cam Russell in a releasee.

“I’d like to thank Jim and Liam for all of their hard work and their dedication to the team and we wish them all the best in the future.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

While the Mooseheads won the Maritimes division title and finished fourth overall in the QMJHL standings, they were swept in their first-round playoff series to the underdog Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

Peter Simon, president of Simon Sports and son of majority Mooseheads owner Sam Simon, recently told Global News that he was shocked by the playoff run result, calling it “unacceptable.”

Story continues below advertisement

In Tuesday’s statement, Sam and Peter Simon said firing Midgley and Heelis was a “tough decision but one that’s right for the organization.”

“Jim and Liam are both good people and we wish them nothing but the best in their future,” they said.

Midgley has had 88 coaching wins over two separate stints as head coach of the Mooseheads, having previously coached the team in 2017-18 after six seasons as an assistant.

Heelis had three seasons on the bench where he coached the forwards and the power play.

The release said the search for a new head coach and assistant will begin immediately. Assistant coach Brad MacKenzie will remain with the team.