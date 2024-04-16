Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Jurors to hear closing arguments in trial for men charged after Coutts border blockade

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 16, 2024 9:19 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Coutts mischief trial continues in Lethbridge'
Coutts mischief trial continues in Lethbridge
WATCH ABOVE: (From April 8, 2024) Cross-examination continued today in a Lethbridge courtroom of an RCMP officer who was on the scene of the 2022 Coutts border blockade that shut down traffic between Alberta and Montana. Three people are accused of organizing the blockade to protest COVID-19 restrictions. Sarah Jones has the latest – Apr 8, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Closing arguments are scheduled today for three men accused of orchestrating the border shutdown at Coutts, Alta., in early 2022.

Alex Van Herk, Marco Van Huigenbos, and Gerhard Janzen have pleaded not guilty to a charge of mischief over $5,000.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The Crown has presented evidence it says proves the trio spearheaded the protest that tied up cross-border traffic between Alberta and Montana for two weeks in early 2022 in a protest of COVID-era rules and restrictions.

The Crown adds that the case is not about COVID-19 or free speech but simply that people cannot decide on their own to shut down a major transportation portal.

Trending Now

The defence has argued that the protest group was made up of competing interests and it wasn’t clear who was calling the shots.

The jury is expected to begin deliberating once it receives instructions from the judge.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices