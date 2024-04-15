Hate Crimes Unit investigating symbols burned in grass at Edmonton park

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police were notified about vandalism at Gold Bar Park on Monday.

EPS said its Hate Crimes Unit is looking into what appeared to be a swastika and other hate-related symbols burned into the grass.

City crews were removing the symbols and cleaning the area later Monday afternoon.

Gold Bar Park is located east of the core near Capilano. It’s on the south bank of the North Saskatchewan River at the end of 50th Street.