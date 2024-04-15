Menu

Crime

Hate Crimes Unit investigating symbols burned in grass at Edmonton park

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 15, 2024 8:34 pm
1 min read
Hate crimes Gold Bar Park View image in full screen
EPS Hate Crimes Unit looking into symbols burned into the grass at Gold Bar Park April 15, 2024. Global News
Edmonton police were notified about vandalism at Gold Bar Park on Monday.

EPS said its Hate Crimes Unit is looking into what appeared to be a swastika and other hate-related symbols burned into the grass.

City crews were removing the symbols and cleaning the area later Monday afternoon.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Gold Bar Park is located east of the core near Capilano. It’s on the south bank of the North Saskatchewan River at the end of 50th Street.

Gold Bar Park in Edmonton View image in full screen
EPS Hate Crimes Unit looking into symbols burned into the grass at Gold Bar Park April 15, 2024. Global News
