Burnaby considers making alcohol legal in nearly all parks year-round

Burnaby city council is considering updating its bylaws to allow the responsible consumption of alcohol in virtually all city parks year-round.

The proposal comes after what city staff have called a successful pilot project last summer in four major parks.

Between June and October, alcohol consumption was permitted in Confederation Park, Central Park, Kswick Park and Edmonds Park.

In a report heading to council Monday night, staff said there was “no noticeable increase in call volume or complaints” to the RCMP or bylaw officers, nor was there a noticeable increase in trash during the trial.

What’s more, just 45 people filled out a survey asking for public feedback on the initiative.

“The general lack of response, combined with the lack of complaints or issues identified by staff is consistent with the experience many other municipalities have noted during similar pilot programs and leads staff to believe that the responsible consumption of alcohol in City parks is not a significant issue,” the report states.

“In general, parkgoers followed the restrictions and acted responsibly in alignment with the intent of this program.”

In recommending the expansion, staff noted that parks are becoming an important “third space” for residents living in increasingly dense communities, and public feedback asking for more options within walking distance.

City staff, however, noted that Fraser Health continues to have concerns with both the pilot project and the prospect of an expansion.

Staff have recommended that councillors approve a year-round expansion of the changes to all city parks, which they say would be the easiest option for residents to understand and for the city to administer and enforce.

Under the proposal, booze would be banned in parks between dusk and dawn, in playgrounds, water features, skate bowls, sports courts and artificial turf surfaces.

Alcohol would also be banned in parks next to schools, in parking lots, and in all indoor spaces.

People would be able to drink in playing fields, but not if they are being used for sports or activities.

Councillors will also be given three other options: cancelling the program outright, making the four pilot parks permanent, or expanding the program to some, but not all, city parks.