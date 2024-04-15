2 people killed, 4 others taken to hospital following collision near Drayton, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were killed as a result of a multi-vehicle collision near Drayton, according to Ontario Provincial Police in Wellington County.

OPP say that a white car, silver minivan and a red pickup truck hauling a trailer collided near the intersection of Twelfth Line and Sideroad 16 in Mapleton on Sunday evening.

An 18-year-old man from Mount Forest who was driving the car and a 44-year-old woman from Alma who was a passenger in the pickup were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

They say that a 13-year-old who was a passenger in the pickup was airlifted to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries while three other people who were in the vehicle were taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

OPP say there were three people in the minivan who did not require medical treatment.

Police say they intersection remained closed for several hours as collision reconstructionists investigated the collision while the office of the Chief Coroner was also contacted and visited the scene.

OPP say they are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.