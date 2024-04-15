Menu

Crime

Sex offender living in Surrey poses ‘risk to young children and adolescent girls’: RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 15, 2024 3:38 pm
1 min read
Surrey RCMP are notifying the public that convicted sex offender Leonard Ramstead will be residing in the community.
Surrey RCMP are notifying the public that convicted sex offender Leonard Ramstead will be residing in the community. Surrey RCMP
RCMP in Surrey, B.C., have issued a public warning about a convicted sex offender who will be living in the community.

Leonard Ramstead, 56, has been granted statutory release ahead of the 2026 completion of his sentence. When the sentence expires, he will live under a 10-year Long Term Supervision Order.

Click to play video: 'Police warning ‘dangerous’ sex offender living in Surrey, B.C.'
Police warning ‘dangerous’ sex offender living in Surrey, B.C.

In 2019 he was convicted of sexual interference of a person under the age of 16, and in 2021 he was convicted of sexual interference involving a person younger than 14.

Story continues below advertisement

Mounties say he poses a risk to young children and adolescent girls.

Ramstead is being released under multiple conditions, including a ban on buying or consuming alcohol or drugs.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna sex offender’s release questioned'
Kelowna sex offender’s release questioned
He is also barred from being near or communicating with anyone under the age of 16 without court-approved supervision, and being near schools, daycares, playgrounds and swimming pools.

He will be under electronic monitoring during his release, police said.

Anyone who sees Ramstead violate his conditions is asked to call 911 immediately.

