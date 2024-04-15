RCMP investigate speed as factor after pedestrian killed in Surrey crash

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a pedestrian struck in Surrey, B.C., on Friday evening has died of his injuries.

Police were called to 61A Avenue at 144 Street just after 8:30 p.m. on April 12, where they found the 23-year-old with serious injuries.

Both the man and the woman driving a Mercedes that struck him were taken to hospital.

In a Monday media release, RCMP said that further investigation had determined that along with hitting the pedestrian, the female driver also hit a Ford F150 that was stopped at a red light, causing it to roll over.

0:44 Man killed in hit-and-run in Surrey

Two other vehicles stopped at the red light were also damaged.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the Mercedes driver has since been released from hospital and is co-operating with investigators.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Mounties believe speed was a contributing factor in the collision.

Anyone with information, including video shot in the area of 144 Street, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.