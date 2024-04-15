Menu

Crime

RCMP investigate speed as factor after pedestrian killed in Surrey crash

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 15, 2024 3:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Surrey crash Friday night sends two to hospital'
Surrey crash Friday night sends two to hospital
A crash in Surrey on Friday night sent two people to the hospital. It is not clear at this time exactly what happened but the area was closed for hours while investigators were on the scene.
RCMP say a pedestrian struck in Surrey, B.C., on Friday evening has died of his injuries.

Police were called to 61A Avenue at 144 Street just after 8:30 p.m. on April 12, where they found the 23-year-old with serious injuries.

Both the man and the woman driving a Mercedes that struck him were taken to hospital.

In a Monday media release, RCMP said that further investigation had determined that along with hitting the pedestrian, the female driver also hit a Ford F150 that was stopped at a red light, causing it to roll over.

Click to play video: 'Man killed in hit-and-run in Surrey'
Man killed in hit-and-run in Surrey
Two other vehicles stopped at the red light were also damaged.

Police said the Mercedes driver has since been released from hospital and is co-operating with investigators.

Mounties believe speed was a contributing factor in the collision.

Anyone with information, including video shot in the area of 144 Street, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

 

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

