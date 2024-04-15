Menu

Canada

B.C. home sales slide almost 10% in March

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 15, 2024 5:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. tables home flipping tax'
B.C. tables home flipping tax
RELATED VIDEO: Brendon Ogmundson, chief economist for the BC Real Estate Association, discusses whether B.C.'s new home flipping tax will necessarily increase housing supply and affordability. – Apr 4, 2024
Home sales in British Columbia fell by almost 10 per cent in March compared with the same period last year, in a slowdown an analyst says could be buyers waiting for lower interest rates.

The B.C. Real Estate Association says the province saw 6,460 residential unit sales in the Multiple Listing Service systems last month, a 9.5 per cent decline from March 2023.

The overall dollar volume of home sales also fell 3.6 per cent from the same month last year, dipping to $6.6 billion.

Association chief economist Brendon Ogmundson says in a statement that potential homebuyers “appear to be waiting on the Bank of Canada to lower its policy rate.”

Ogmundson says March’s decline caps off a “slow start” to the first quarter of 2024 despite a “steep” drop in fixed mortgage rates.

The association says the average price of a home in B.C. on MLS did rise by 6.5 per cent from last March, reaching $1.02 million.

Overall, home sales in the province rose by 6.4 per cent in the first three months of this year, reaching almost 16,000 units.

Click to play video: 'Open House: Things to consider before buying into a strata property'
Open House: Things to consider before buying into a strata property
© 2024 The Canadian Press

