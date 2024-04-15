ATV-riding safety officers head to Kelowna’s rail trail

Send this page to someone via email

All-terrain vehicles will soon be sent up and down the Kelowna portion of the Okanagan Rail Trail to address ongoing safety concerns.

The ATVs will be ridden by community safety unit members, who will bring their specialized training to areas that are difficult to access by traditional police vehicles.

ATV riding officers will not only be looking for criminal activity, but they’ll also keep an eye out for fire risks and environmental damage that may have been caused by those camping illegally or at least not in designated areas.

2:24 Truck-loads of garbage and debris cleared from several encampments along Okanagan Rail Trail in Kelowna

“Highly maneuverable and able to traverse some of the roughest terrain, ATVs obviously give us the versatility to get into those areas quickly and conduct the necessary enforcement,” Sgt. Scott Powrie, community safety unit operations NCO, said in a press release.

“ATVs are cost-effective and can be used in a variety of settings, from assisting Search and Rescue to proactive patrol operations. Our officers are provided specialized ATV training giving them the skills and riding techniques necessary for law enforcement and any other tasks asked of us.”

Throughout the summer, the community can expect to see CSU officers patrolling in vehicles, on foot, on bikes and now on ATVs.

In addition to the rail trail, the CSU will focus its patrols in the downtown core, Rutland community, city parks and beaches.