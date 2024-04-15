Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

ATV-riding safety officers head to Kelowna’s rail trail

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 15, 2024 2:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Neighbours voice concerns about safety near Okanagan Rail Trail'
Neighbours voice concerns about safety near Okanagan Rail Trail
Coldstream residents say their dead-end street is now a parking lot for rail trail users, and they're worried there will be a collision because the street is too narrow and over capacity. Jules Knox reports – Jun 23, 2019
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

All-terrain vehicles will soon be sent up and down the Kelowna portion of the Okanagan Rail Trail to address ongoing safety concerns.

The ATVs will be ridden by community safety unit members, who will bring their specialized training to areas that are difficult to access by traditional police vehicles.

ATV riding officers will not only be looking for criminal activity, but they’ll also keep an eye out for fire risks and environmental damage that may have been caused by those camping illegally or at least not in designated areas.

Click to play video: 'Truck-loads of garbage and debris cleared from several encampments along Okanagan Rail Trail in Kelowna'
Truck-loads of garbage and debris cleared from several encampments along Okanagan Rail Trail in Kelowna

“Highly maneuverable and able to traverse some of the roughest terrain, ATVs obviously give us the versatility to get into those areas quickly and conduct the necessary enforcement,” Sgt. Scott Powrie, community safety unit operations NCO, said in a press release.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“ATVs are cost-effective and can be used in a variety of settings, from assisting Search and Rescue to proactive patrol operations. Our officers are provided specialized ATV training giving them the skills and riding techniques necessary for law enforcement and any other tasks asked of us.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Throughout the summer, the community can expect to see CSU officers patrolling in vehicles, on foot, on bikes and now on ATVs.

In addition to the rail trail, the CSU will focus its patrols in the downtown core, Rutland community, city parks and beaches.

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices