Crash into hydro pole in Kawartha Lakes leads to impaired driving arrest: OPP

A Fenelon Falls, Ont., woman faces an impaired driving charge following a crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., early Sunday.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP around 1:45 a.m. responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Eldon Road.

Police determined the vehicle left the roadway and struck a hydro pole. The collision caused power lines to fall onto the roadway.

OPP say a second vehicle then struck the power lines, causing a second collision and a vehicle fire.

A 32-year-old woman from Fenelon Falls was arrested in connection with the first crash and charged with two counts of operation while impaired (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

The vehicle was impounded for seven days.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a future date.