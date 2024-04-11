Menu

Crime

Near collision at RIDE stop leads to impaired driving arrest: Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 11, 2024 11:46 am
1 min read
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP arrested a driver for impaired driving during a RIDE program conducted early on April 11, 2024. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP arrested a driver for impaired driving during a RIDE program conducted early on April 11, 2024. Central Region OPP/X
A Lindsay, Ont., woman faces multiple charges including impaired driving following an incident during an OPP Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere program stop early Thursday.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say around 12:40 a.m., officers were conducting the RIDE program on Highway 35 at Highway 7 when a vehicle approached police.

Police say the vehicle nearly caused a head-on collision.

OPP conducted a traffic stop and determined the driver was impaired.

A 30-year-old woman from Lindsay was arrested and charged with two counts of operation while impaired (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), driving with cannabis and liquor both readily available, operating a vehicle without insurance and making an unsafe move onto a lane or shoulder.

The vehicle was also towed from the scene and impounded for seven days.

She was released and is scheduled for a court appearance in Lindsay at a later date.

