County Road 2 crash injures 4, impaired driving charge laid: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Sunday evening crash in Northumberland County that sent four people to hospital has led to an impaired driving arrest.

Northumberland OPP and other emergency crews around 6:10 p.m. responded to a reported single-vehicle crash along County Road 2 in Alnwick-Haldimand Township between the villages of Colborne and Grafton.

OPP say they located a car with four occupants in a field near Town Line Road.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police say one of the passengers was airlifted from the scene by an Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Three other people were first transported by ambulance to a local hospital. One of them was later transported to a Toronto hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police report.

County Road 2 was closed between Townline Road and Herron Road as OPP investigated. It reopened around 2:45 a.m. Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP on Monday afternoon say their investigation led to the arrest of a 46-year-old from Brighton, Ont., who was charged with operation while impaired (alcohol and drugs).

The individual’s driver’s licence was also suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.