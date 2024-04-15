2 people arrested after man stabbed outside bar in Cambridge: police

Two people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing outside a bar in Cambridge, Ont., over the weekend, according to Waterloo regional police.
They say emergency personnel were dispatched to Water Street in Cambridge at around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday.
They found a 28-year-old man from Cambridge with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Later Saturday, police released images of suspects in the case, which they say led to a number of calls from residents who identified the individuals.
Police say a 29-year-old man from Cambridge is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon.
A 24-year-old woman, also from Cambridge, was charged with assault.
“Waterloo Regional Police Service would like to thank the public for their assistance with this investigation,” a statement from police read.
