West Edmonton home damaged by fire on Monday

A home in west Edmonton’s Grovenor neighbourhood appeared to have sustained extensive damage after a fire broke out on Monday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the fire broke out in the area of 103rd Avenue and 145th Street just before 4:30 a.m. Two people were inside at the time but both got out safely.

According to EFRS, investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire but said it is not considered suspicious.

The fire department said the blaze appeared to have started in a garage before spreading to the home.